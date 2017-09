Effects

Real-time, nondestructive, blockbuster effects.

Pixelmator Pro comes with a collection of versatile effects that you can mix and combine to develop any artistic or special effects you can imagine. They’re nondestructive, so you can always edit, rearrange, and remove the effects you’ve applied, and even apply multiple effects to a single layer — seeing all your changes in real time. And now, thanks to Recipes, you can save all the effects you develop, use them in any of your images, and even share them with others.